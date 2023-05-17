Watch CBS News
Vikings sign No. 23 overall pick WR Jordan Addison

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed first-round draft pick wide receiver Jordan Addison.

The team confirmed the roster move Wednesday afternoon.

Addison was drafted by Minnesota at No. 23 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

He's expected to provide another weapon for an offense that lost longtime wide receiver Adam Thielen over the offseason.

Last week, the team signed four draft picks. They included cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (third round), safety Jay Ward (fourth round), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (fifth round) and quarterback Jaren Hall (fifth round) are now signed to rookie contracts.

The Vikings open the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

First published on May 17, 2023

