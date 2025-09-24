Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week, unsurprisingly

After a historic performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, it's no surprise to see Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Rodgers had two defensive touchdowns, an interception, two forced fumbles and three tackles in the 48-10 win. The Vikings said he is the only player in NFL history with multiple defensive touchdowns and multiple forced fumbles in one game.

Rodgers' first score came in the first quarter and gave the Vikings an early two-touchdown lead. Then, just after the two-minute warning, he forced and returned a fumble for his second score. He forced another fumble on the Bengals' ensuing drive. The flurry of turnovers and defensive scores gave the Vikings a 34-3 halftime lead that they would never come close to relinquishing.

Rodgers also broke up a would-be touchdown pass to Tee Higgins when the Vikings were up 17-0.

The Vikings signed Rodgers as a free agent this offseason. Though he was a rotational player for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he saw great potential in Rodgers.

"I've always thought he was a good player and was ascending, and when the opportunity presented itself that we could maybe acquire him, I was all in," Flores said in the offseason. "And I'm happy we got him, he's been a great addition. He's got great football IQ and acumen."

Pro Football Focus, a website that grades NFL player performances, gave Rodgers' game against the Bengals a 99.9 — the highest in the site's history.

On Sunday, Rodgers and the 2-1 Vikings will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin.