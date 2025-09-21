Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers makes NFL history during win over Bengals

Greediness is a gift. And for Isaiah Rodgers Sunday, it just kept giving.

"Trying to go get another one. I was saying after the first one, I promised my coach I was gonna bring him the ball this week," said Rodgers after the Vikings 48-10 win over the Bengals. "I kept the first one. I went back to him, I said my bad, I'll bring you another one. Then went and got the second one. So I just told him I'll try and get another one."

Three forced turnovers. Two forced fumbles. Two defensive touchdowns. In one half. Never been done before in NFL history.

"I was shocked when I seen it on the big screen," Rodgers said. "That's all credit to the scout team throughout the week. They prepared me throughout the entire week. Just focusing on my cues and just going into this week so I didn't have to have any type of discomfort. So, I was just very comfortable going into the game."

This type of performance is uncommon at any level. Unlike anything many Vikings teammates had ever seen.

"I don't think you can even do what he did in Madden," said safety Theo Jackson. "That's just something you don't really hear of."

Rodgers and Byron Murphy became fast friends this summer in OTAs.

"Obviously one of the best performances I've seen in a while," said Murphy. "That's my guy. Just to see him out there, make those plays. You know, we work on it at practice, so for it to turn up, see it in a game, it was an absolute pleasure to watch him play."

Brian Flores targeted Rodgers in free agency. He wasn't a big name by any means. But Flores knows what he wants. This week, it all came together.

"I told him, that's why I came here," said Rodgers. "I wanted to be part of the defense and create turnovers. That's why they brought me here. He knew why I came. And we displayed it this week."

Harrison Smith's return to the field played a big part. A full strength secondary, showing it can dominate.

"Nothing crazy about it," said Smith after his first game this season. "Everybody just doing their job and playing with enthusiasm, punching at the ball. It's not magic. When it's working, that's what it looks like."