Vikings injury updates: Key players iffy for Week 7 vs. Lions

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have a chance to reaffirm their place atop the NFC North in Sunday's matchup with the rival Detroit Lions, but they'll likely be without several key players due to injury.

CBS Sports writer and Vikings insider Cody Benjamin shares the latest on some big names on both sides of the ball.

RB Aaron Jones

The star running back is probably a coin flip for Sunday's game due to a hip injury that forced him out of Week 5's win over the New York Jets. Labeled "week-to-week" during the bye, he's a safe bet to split touches even if he's available. Ty Chandler is first in line behind him, while Cam Akers, back for his second stint with the team, is also a candidate to get a decent amount of work.

TE T.J. Hockenson

Physically, the big man is probably ready to suit up, with more than a week of practice in the books. The Vikings aren't rushing his return from last year's ACL tear, though, meaning Hockenson is more likely to target Week 8 or Week 9 as his game-day return. That leaves Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt as fill-ins.

DT Harrison Phillips

The veteran defensive lineman was limited in practice to start the week with a shoulder injury, but there doesn't seem to be great concern regarding his availability for the Lions game.

LB Blake Cashman

One of the tenacious second-level starters in Brian Flores' defense, Cashman suffered a turf toe injury in London, and while O'Connell has declined to rule him out against the Lions, all signs point to the former Houston Texans standout missing the contest. That would elevate journeyman Kamu Grugier-Hill, who's had a few splash plays this year, alongside Ivan Pace Jr.

The Vikings kick off against the Lions on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.