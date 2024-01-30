Watch CBS News
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has successful ACL surgery

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had successful ACL surgery Monday, the team said.

Hockenson tore both his ACL and MCL in the Christmas Eve loss to the Detroit Lions. The Vikings gave no timeline for his recovery, but said they would provide updates "as appropriate." It's not known if Hockenson will be ready for the start of next season.

The 26-year-old tight end had the second-most receiving yards for the Vikings (960) this season, behind only Justin Jefferson. He also had five touchdowns.

The Vikings signed Hockenson to a multiyear contract extension last offseason.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 6:41 AM CST

