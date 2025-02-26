Minnesota Vikings again rank highly in 2025 players' report card

The Minnesota Vikings once again scored highly in the players' union's annual satisfaction survey.

After ranking No. 1 in 2023, the Vikings fell to second overall in the NFL Players Association Report Card last year. They maintained that spot in the 2025 survey, behind the Miami Dolphins.

The report card annually asks the league's rank and file how satisfied they are with various aspects of the organization, from the cafeteria to the head coach and ownership. Here's how Vikings' players graded the team in each category, along with the leaguewide ranking:

Treatment of families: A+ (1st)

Food/dining area: A- (9th)

Nutritionist/dietician: B+ (15th)

Locker room: A+ (1st)

Training room: A- (4th)

Training staff: A (2nd)

Weight room: A- (10th)

Strength coaches: A (2nd)

Team travel: A (3rd)

Head coach: A+ (3rd)

Ownership: A+ (3rd)

The Vikings' grade improved or held steady in most categories, with only a couple seeing a downgrade — with the nutritionist/dietician grade falling the furthest, from an A to a B+.

Players praised head coach Kevin O'Connell's efficiency with their time and receptivity to feedback. He was the league's third-ranked head coach. O'Connell won the AP's Coach of the Year award and earned an extension from the Vikings this offseason.

As for ownership, players said the Wilfs are willing to invest in the team and contribute to a positive culture. The Vikings' ownership ranked second overall.

All of the Vikings' NFC North rivals ranked in the top half of the league, with the Green Bay Packers landing seventh, the Detroit Lions ninth and the Chicago Bears 14th.

The Arizona Cardinals ranked last in the league.

Recently, fans ranked the Vikings' home stadium as having the best gameday experience in the NFL.