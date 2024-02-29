Minnesota Vikings earn high marks in NFLPA's 2024 Team Report Cards

MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL Players Association released its second annual Team Report Cards Wednesday, and the Minnesota Vikings once again earned high marks across the board.

The Vikings ranked second to the Miami Dolphins in overall player satisfaction, according to the survey. More than 1,700 players across the league participated, the union said.

"Minnesota, along with Miami, have separated themselves into their own tier in terms of what it means to run a world-class NFL workplace," the NFLPA said. "The Vikings continue to impress across all categories in our second annual survey. Their facilities are incredible; their staff is rated highly by players; and the workplace experience for Vikings players is enhanced by the continued commitment by ownership to providing a world-class experience for players."

Here's a breakdown of the Vikings' grades in each category, along with the league rank:

Treatment of families: A (1st)

Food/cafeteria: B+ (7th)

Nutritionist/dietician: A (1st)

Locker room: A (1st)

Training room: A- (2nd)

Training staff: B (9th)

Weight room: A (8th)

Strength coaches: A (1st)

Team travel: A- (2nd)



Head coach: A+ (2nd)

Ownership: A+ (2nd)

The overall ranking is a slight drop for the Vikings, who took the top spot in last year's survey.

The team's high rankings in two of the most important categories — head coach and ownership — are perhaps the most encouraging. Only Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earned higher rankings in their respective categories.

The Vikings players who completed the survey said coach Kevin O'Connell "is efficient with their time" and "very willing to listen to the locker room." Owner Zygi Wilf earned high marks for "his willingness to invest in the facilities."

The union said the survey's intentions are to "highlight positive clubs, identify areas that could use improvement, and highlight best practices and standards." It's also good PR for teams who score highly like the Vikings, and could help attract free agents or impress draft prospects.

The Green Bay Packers came in right behind the Vikings at third overall, while players ranked the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions 10th and 13th, respectively.