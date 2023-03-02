Vikings ranked best team for working conditions, NFLPA survey finds

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have been ranked as the team with the best working conditions for its athletes, according to a recent survey from the NFL Players Association.

The union, which consists of 1,300 players, released the NFL Player Team Report Cards on Wednesday.

The report cards asked players to grade their respective teams in eight categories: treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff and locker room.

Minnesota was the only NFL team out of 32 to receive at least an A- in all categories.

"The Minnesota Vikings are ranked as the best team in our guide. 100% of the players feel like owner Zygi Wilf is willing to spend money to upgrade the facilities, and that assessment makes sense since the Vikings have gone through three significant upgrades in recent years," the report card said.

In addition to the "state-of-the-art" facility contributing to the grade, the report card cited the arrival of a player-friendly coach in Kevin O'Connell and the departure of a former head trainer that "several players had negative experiences with."

The Vikings lowest score, an A-, was for the quality of food. See a more detailed look at Minnesota's grade here.

Other NFL teams that did well on the survey were the Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Vikings team moved into its new 277-000 square foot facility in Eagan, the TCO Performance Center, in 2018.