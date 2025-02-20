Fans rank U.S. Bank Stadium's gameday experience best in NFL

Minnesota paramedic hailed for actions in Toronto plane crash, and more headlines

The Minnesota Vikings have the best home stadium gameday experience in the NFL, according to a new league survey.

The NFL's Voice of the Fan survey asked fans at stadiums across the league throughout the regular season their satisfaction level in various categories. U.S. Bank Stadium ranked first in overall gameday satisfaction.

"We always seek to provide a world-class experience for Vikings fans, who we believe are the most passionate fans in the NFL, and we're honored they rated their experience positively with such record-breaking marks," Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller said.

Those surveyed gave particularly high marks to the gameday rituals, video board content and family friendliness — the stadium ranked first in each category. It ranked fifth in food and beverage, second in gameday staff and third in gameday energy.

The stadium's full rankings can be found on the Vikings' website.

It's not the first time U.S. Bank Stadium has earned praise. The Athletic ranked it the best stadium in the NFL twice in a row, in 2020 and 2023. On the other hand, a survey by Buildworld named it the ugliest stadium in the world.

In addition to hosting Vikings' home games, the stadium serves as a concert venue. The Weeknd is set to play there in June, and last summer Metallica brought their M72 World Tour there for two nights.

The stadium will mark its 10th anniversary next year. In 2023, officials announced the debt owed from the building had been paid off 20 years early, saving taxpayers about $226 million in interest payments.