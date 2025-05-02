Vietnam 50 Years Later: WCCO photojournalist Art Phillips shares personal connection to the war

WCCO is marking 50 years since the Fall of Saigon, which ended the Vietnam War, with a new 1-hour special: "Vietnam 50 Years Later: Reflections on the War that Changed Minnesota."

WCCO's Pauleen Le and photojournalist Arthur Phillips examine the impact of the war on those who fought it and those who survived it. The special also takes a deep dive into how the state's Vietnamese, Hmong, Cambodian and Laotian communities were impacted by the war and the challenges they still face today in Minnesota.

As Le shares in the special, her parents escaped Vietnam in the days leading up to and following the Fall of Saigon.

Phillips' father served in Vietnam, and he also lived in Guam at the time of the fall. In the video above, Phillips joins Le to share some personal family photos taken by his father in Vietnam during his time in service and reflect on what it was like living in Guam as waves of refugees came to the small island following the end of the Vietnam War.