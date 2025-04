A WCCO Special: "Vietnam 50 Years Later" The Vietnam War ended April 30, 1975, with the Fall of Saigon. Refugees escaped the communist government by helicopter, by boat, and on foot, leaving their families behind. Some ultimately made it to Minnesota. In this WCCO 50th Anniversary Special, Pauleen Le shares untold stories, footage, and interviews from some Vietnamese, Hmong, Laotian, and Cambodian Americans who still remember that fateful day.