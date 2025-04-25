Watch CBS News
Advocates warn proposed bill could increase veteran homelessness in Minnesota

MACV worries state proposal could increase veteran homelessness in Minnesota
MACV worries state proposal could increase veteran homelessness in Minnesota 02:16

Previous state leadership prioritized ending veteran homelessness. Now, lawmakers are looking at eliminating state-funded direct financial assistance that helps veterans.

"The House committee has, it was an 80% cut to the Department of Veterans Affairs housing line item in their budget," said Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans CEO  Neil Loidolt.

In 2024, 2,883 veterans walked through the doors of MACV looking for help.

According to Loidolt, proposed Minnesota House bill HF 2444 will dismantle the system designed to get veterans in a home and the care they need to be whole.

"The real progress over the last couple of years has come with the chronic and long-term homeless population," Loidolt said.

Loidolt testified in front of lawmakers that eliminating funding could more than double the state's homeless veteran registry.

"When I met MACV, I was in a very dark place," said Marine veteran Ramel Winston.

Winston is one of many veterans who say the state's MNVEST voucher program helped subsidize their rent. He is worried that veterans looking for help will not have the resources to find stability and live with dignity.

"A man that puts his life on the line for his country should be able to come home and have the help he needs to be where he needs to be," Winston said.

MNVEST is one of three programs that could end July 1 if funding is eliminated. Two hundred housing units throughout the state and financial assistance that supports more than 600 veterans' households are also on the chopping block.

"The greatest risk is there are 92 veterans that have one of those state vouchers, so if you are in that category, when your voucher comes up for expiration, it won't be renewed," said Loidolt.

Loidolt does not want the hard work MACV has done to end veteran homelessness to stop. He hopes concerned Minnesotans let lawmakers know this is not the way to honor our veterans.

"Send a note that says, 'Hey, we don't think the state of Minnesota should be abandoning homeless veterans right now, find the money,'" Loidolt said.

MACV says it sees new veterans needing its help to find a home every month.

