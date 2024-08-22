Entrepreneurs look to cash in on Minnesota State Fair, selling product outside the fairgrounds

Inside the side hustles outside the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — There's plenty of business outside the Great Minnesota Get-Together. During the 12 days of the state fair, you'll see pop-up vendors along Como and Snelling Avenues.

"We have watermelon and pineapple," said Rony Reyes.

Reyes is trying something new this year. He's selling fresh fruit outside the building he owns, which just happens to be two blocks from the Minnesota State Fair.

"A plate is $15 and a cup is $10," said Reyes. "When it's hot, people are taking more and more and more."

That's what Shrondrea Duncan and her family are counting on too.

"Man, we want it to be as hot as possible," said Duncan.

Duncan and her family are at Snelling and Como, where their business "Too Cold" is set up. It's an ice cream truck that also sells Timberwolves shirts for $20 apiece.

"Bomb pops, Sonic, Powder Puff Girls. Strawberry Shortcake is our best-seller," said Duncan.

Duncan's family is trying to stand out from the usual parking and bottled water vendors.

Supply and demand are key for businesses outside the state fair. Prices are often set by what your neighbor is charging.

"I tried $50 and everybody is doing this, you know. And I'm like, she's charging $40 next to me," said Joe Edens.

So Edens settled on $30 for parking. He's set up along Como Avenue, where he has 12 spots available. And they filled up fast.

"The front lots, they were already done at 7 a.m. Already full. I'm like, that's early," said Edens.

He'll be here all day. The landlord gets 80% of the sales, and Edens takes home the other 20%. But all the money he gets from bottled water sales is his to keep.

"I had my first sale. I didn't even have a car in here yet and one guy went by and said, I'll take a water," said Edens.