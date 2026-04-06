Vehicle crashes into Stanley's Bar in northeast Minneapolis

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room in Minneapolis is back open after a vehicle crashed into it on Monday, according to the establishment.

Photos posted on social media by Stanley's, located on University Avenue Northeast, show broken windows and siding next to what appears to be a Chevrolet Silverado with a heavily damaged front end.

WCCO has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for details about the crash.

Siding at Stanley's Northeast Bar Room in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is damaged after a vehicle crashed into the establishment on April 6, 2026. WCCO

"Well… that's one way to get a table," the bar and restaurant said in the social media post. "Car vs. building: car wins."

The establishment was scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m.