New Vikings season means new food for fans at U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium unveils new food ahead of Vikings’ 1st 2025 home game

The Minnesota Vikings are back at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, ready to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

As fans stream into downtown Minneapolis, some new food vendors are trying to make their mark on the menu at the stadium.

Tender Lovin' Chix are one of 22 local vendors, serving up crispy chicken tenders and fried rice. Fans can find deep-fried walleye thanks to Lord Fletcher's and mozzarella sticks at The Rabbit Hole.

"We have our giant pretzel and it comes with a beer cheese dipping sauce," said Joe Berg, a co-owner of The Rabbit Hole. "We also have our 10-inch long 'big stick' is what we call it. It's a mozzarella stick, you'll get an awesome cheese pull with that."

Hippo Pockets is also kicking off their first season, serving up a stuffed tortilla hot off the grill.

"It's a folded tortilla sandwich, so basically it's ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese inside," said Hippo Pocket co-owner Tye Sullivan.

Sullivan and his co-owner Jami Olson couldn't forget dessert, whipping up a kind of Rice Krispies treat made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

For fans with a sweet tooth, Karla's Sweet Treats return this year with a new souvenir bucket for the churros-flavored mini donuts. T-Rex Cookie is also back, selling several different kinds of cookies, all deemed "giant."

Check out a list of concessions here.