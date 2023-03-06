US Ambassador Eric Rubin speaks at musical fundraiser for Ukraine in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A musical collaboration in Minneapolis is looking to bring in support to those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

The Woman's Club of Minneapolis and the Isles Ensemble provided the entertainment at Sunday's fundraiser.

It's the second year of the fundraiser for Ukraine. The event's featured speaker also brought a unique expertise on the impacts of Ukraine's fight.

CBS

Ambassador Eric Rubin has served in diplomatic roles for the United States, related to Ukraine and Russia.

"This is the worst tragedy we've seen on the continent of Europe since World War II, one of the worst in the world. Millions of people have had to flee their homes in Ukraine. And the idea of this concert for the second year in a row is to try to do something concrete to help them," Rubin said.

Rubin said last year's concert raised nearly $100,000.

