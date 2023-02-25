Ukrainian Minnesotans remain hopeful one year since Russia's invasion

MINNEAPOLIS -- A sea of blue and yellow took over Minneapolis Friday night as Ukrainian Minnesotans and their supporters gathered to mark a year of war.

Last year, many of the same people gathered at the Lowry Bridge to protest the conflict.

"A lot of fear," Daria Herasymova recalled. "A lot of uncertainty and just we were so scared for our loved ones back home."

Tonight, a candlelight vigil at the same brought new emotions.

"A year later, I think there's no uncertainty that despite losing so much in Ukraine, one thing remains is that we are willing to fight and that Ukrainians will win," Herasymova said.

Iryna Petrus arrived in Minnesota last May, escaping Ukraine through Poland, to Mexico, then host families in Texas and New Hampshire.

"Your brain is killing you because you don't have a plan and you are, the basics are lost," said Petrus. "You lost your safety and you're kinda like, don't know what to do."

And while Petrus and her young daughter settle into a new home and county, she's making sure they don't lose the old one.

"Everything here was to keep the culture, to develop culture, to create a place where people would come and have us around, doing festivals, to keep Ukrainian culture," said Petrus. "Which we are very thankful here, Ukrainians in the U.S. because U.S. does not require us to change."

Several organizations are still accepting donations and looking for host families for refugees.