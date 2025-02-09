Ahead of Super Bowl ad spot, Minnesota-based UNRL's CEO reflects on journey

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota-based brand will shine across your screen in a Super Bowl commercial Sunday night.

With a name that conjures images of athletic greatness, Michael E. Jordan is making his own name in the business world.

"One of our goals five years ago was to set a 10-year goal to get to $100 million in revenue. I'll say, we're not far from that," Michael E. Jordan, Founder and CEO of athleisure brand UNRL, said.

The 32-year-old White Bear Lake native's brand is on the biggest names in Minnesota sports: the Vikings, Wild, Timberwolves and Gophers.

But Michael E. Jordan says his success was forged in early failure and humble beginnings.

"I basically started a jersey manufacturing company. It fell apart and I wanted to do it again," Michael E. Jordan said. "It started in Mom's basement."

"He says, 'I want to call it UNRL.' And I said, 'Really? Why is that?' And he said, 'Cause every time something really great happens to somebody they say unreal.'" Laura Jordan said when describing the moment she remembers her son bringing up the idea.

Michael E. Jordan went back to school at Mankato State and finished his degree in business management. Then he turned his apartment into a manufacturing facility. That once small-time manufacturer now employs 45 people.

When you buy something from Scheel's or UNRL's website, all the decorating and embroidery happens in St. Paul.

It's that connection to his home state and family that Michael E. Jordan says brought him to this point.

"I've had a great family around me. My wife, Mia, has been a huge support system," Michael E. Jordan said.

Being a dad to Nico and another newborn later in February are among the most important to Michael E. Jordan.

With his brand now among the biggest names in the business, Michael E. Jordan is also turning his focus to giving back.

"What I love most about UNRL is its desire to leave a legacy. And that's not just with what we wear, but it's how we treat people," Alex Grant, Michael E. Jordan's brother-in-law, said

UNRL donates 10% of its profits.

They also partnered with M Health Fairview, donating 100% of the proceeds from patient-inspired Vikings hoodies to the Minnesota hospital.

"It's been zigging and zagging and weaving here, and I wouldn't trade any of it," Michael E. Jordan said.

His mom has been helping him through that zigging and zagging.

Laura Jordan, now on the payroll herself, in addition to his father, to whom he owes it.

"It'll be interesting to see where this thing goes," Michael E. Jordan said, adding that he also owes it to his team. "They grind man. They work super hard."

Michael E. Jordan says he owes it to his customers too.

"For us, it's not about trying to catch Nike or Under Armour," he said. "There's no playbook, we're kind of writing that on our own and that's been its own process."