Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali American Uber driver who was violently attacked while on the job earlier this month in Minneapolis, died from his injuries Saturday, local officials and the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations confirmed.

Yusuf was attacked Nov. 14 after picking up a passenger near a bar in northeast Minneapolis, according to a complaint filed in the case. Yusuf was on the phone with his brother at the time of the attack.

The attack left Yusuf with serious injuries and in a coma. The injuries included broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries and a collapsed lung. Several organs had to be removed due to significant internal bleeding.

A few days after the attack, CAIR-MN called for a hate crime investigation. However, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office did not pursue a bias enhancement when charging Patel, stating the evidence "does not reach the necessary standard to pursue a bias enhancement."

The suspect, 25-year-old Samit Apurva Patel, had been previously charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking in the case. On Saturday, the attorney's office said it would amend the complaint to reflect a charge of second-degree intentional murder.

"We recently learned that Mohamed Yusuf has passed away from the injuries he sustained," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement Saturday. "Our thoughts are with Mohamed's family and all of his loved ones."

In its own statement, CAIR-MN extended its heartfelt condolences to Yusuf's family, loved ones and fellow community members. Yusuf's family is expected to hold a press conference Monday.

This photo provided by Mustafa Osman shows his father, Mohamed Yusuf, smiling for a photo on March 20, 2026, in Blaine, Minnesota. Mustafa Osman via AP

Patel has been released from jail with conditions after posting an $800,000 bond.

Uber records show Yusuf picked up Patel at 12:47 a.m. on Nov. 14 near a bar in northeast Minneapolis, according to the criminal complaint. Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, also an Uber driver, and the call stayed connected.

According to the criminal complaint, Yusuf's brother reported hearing Patel ask Yusuf what his name was. When he responded Mohamed, Yusuf's brother said he overheard Patel swear and say, "I don't like that name," the complaint states.

Later on the drive, Yusuf's brother heard Yusuf screaming in Somali that he was being killed.

"He is choking me with a belt," Yusuf said, according to the complaint. The struggle lasted a couple of minutes, followed by silence.

Then the brother heard Yusuf scream that Patel was driving the car on top of him, "running me over." When the brother asked to speak with Yusuf, the passenger responded with an expletive, the complaint says.

Officers later found Yusuf lying in a ditch, while his SUV was located parked outside Patel's home.