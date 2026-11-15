Twin Cities Uber driver violently assaulted by passenger; CAIR-MN calls for hate crime investigation into attack

Twin Cities police are investigating after an Uber driver suffered serious injuries when a passenger attacked him early Saturday morning.

The Hopkins Police Department says officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at approximately 1:20 a.m. Officers determined an assault had happened and found an injured man near Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard.

Police found a suspect nearby and arrested him. Preliminary information indicates the incident "involved an Uber rideshare interaction," according to the Hopkins Police Department.

A GoFundMe for the victim's family has raised more than $100,000 in less than 24 hours. The fundraiser states that the victim is in a coma and "fighting for his life."

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, along with other community leaders, elected officials and rideshare group drivers, plan to hold a news conference on Monday to demand a hate crime investigation into the attack, saying the victim is Somali-American.