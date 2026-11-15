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Twin Cities Uber driver violently assaulted by passenger; CAIR-MN calls for hate crime investigation into attack

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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Twin Cities police are investigating after an Uber driver suffered serious injuries when a passenger attacked him early Saturday morning.

The Hopkins Police Department says officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at approximately 1:20 a.m. Officers determined an assault had happened and found an injured man near Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard.

Police found a suspect nearby and arrested him. Preliminary information indicates the incident "involved an Uber rideshare interaction," according to the Hopkins Police Department.

A GoFundMe for the victim's family has raised more than $100,000 in less than 24 hours. The fundraiser states that the victim is in a coma and "fighting for his life."

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, along with other community leaders, elected officials and rideshare group drivers, plan to hold a news conference on Monday to demand a hate crime investigation into the attack, saying the victim is Somali-American.

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