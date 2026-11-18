A crowd gathered in Hopkins Wednesday night in support of Mohamed Yusuf, just days after he was attacked. Police say Yusuf, an Uber driver, was on the job when his passenger, Samit Patel, left him with severe injuries.

"I'm a firm believer that our thoughts and our prayers are powerful and they will help Mohamed and his family," said Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon.

People paused for a moment of silence while holding candles. The group later sang "This Little Light of Mine".

While the attack shook many in the community, it also brought fear to other rideshare drivers across the Twin Cities.

"Since Saturday, our office was getting hundreds of calls from concerned drivers," said Eid Ali, President of the Minnesota Uber and Lyft Association. "The drivers are having all kinds of questions about their safety because they don't know what to do. They don't any longer feel that working at night is safe."

On Wednesday, records show Patel was released from custody with conditions after posting an 800,000 dollar bond. Patel is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking.