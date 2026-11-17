A 25-year-old Hopkins man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking in an attack on an Uber driver who was found badly injured in a ditch, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court.

Samit Apurva Patel is being held on $1 million bail. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, according to the complaint. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Mohamed Yusuf, the driver, a Somali American who was in a coma as of Monday, has a poor prognosis, the complaint states. It says he suffered broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries and collapsed lungs, along with significant internal bleeding from several organs that had to be removed.

Moriarty says evidence not strong enough to support bias crime enhancement

Prosecutors did not pursue a bias enhancement. CAIR-MN and other community leaders called for a hate crime investigation after the attack, and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement that it reviewed the evidence on motive before deciding on charges.

Minnesota has no hate crime statute. Instead, a sentencing enhancement applies to crimes motivated by bias, and prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt both that the defendant committed the crime and that bias motivated it. The office said there is insufficient evidence to prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that a specific bias motivated Patel's actions.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said she understands "the expectation for this case to be reviewed for bias motivation," but the evidence "does not reach the necessary standard to pursue a bias enhancement." If Patel is convicted, she said, prosecutors can still ask for a sentence that reflects the brutality of the offense.

Complaint details timeline of vicious assault against driver

Uber records show Yusuf picked up Patel at 12:47 a.m. Saturday near a bar in northeast Minneapolis, according to the complaint. Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, also an Uber driver, and the call stayed connected.

The brother reported hearing Patel ask Yusuf what his name was. Yusuf said Patel's name was Sam and told him his own name was Mohamed. Patel swore and said, "I don't like that name." The brother told Yusuf he didn't like how the passenger was treating him. "It's okay, he's drunk," Yusuf replied.

The conversation had been normal, without yelling, until Patel told Yusuf to make a turn, the brother reported. Yusuf said they were only two blocks from Patel's house and asked whether he meant the gas station. "No, just turn. Do not go to my house, just turn here," Patel said, according to the brother.

A short time later, the brother heard Yusuf screaming in Somali that he was being killed. "He is choking me with a belt," Yusuf said. The struggle lasted a couple of minutes, followed by silence. Then the brother heard Yusuf scream that Patel was driving the car on top of him, "running me over." When the brother asked to speak with Yusuf, the passenger responded with an expletive, the complaint says.

GPS data from Uber shows Yusuf's SUV entered Hopkins Crossroad from I-394 at about 1 a.m. and stopped near the entrance to the Hopkins Gravel Pits at 1:05 a.m. for several minutes. At 1:07 a.m., it crossed the northbound lanes and went into a ditch near where Yusuf was later found. Twenty seconds later, it left the ditch. The SUV later drove past the spot where Yusuf lay, stopped at a gas station for two minutes, drove past the spot again and went to Patel's home, the complaint says.

Samit Apurva Patel Hennepin County

Hopkins police were sent to that home at about 1:20 a.m. for a welfare check after Patel's parents called. They reported that he appeared intoxicated, was confused and was afraid of a strange vehicle parked in the middle of the street outside.

Officers found Yusuf's gray Toyota RAV4 running, with the driver's door partly open, according to the complaint. It had damage to the front and rear, with dirt and burs inside.

Patel was incoherent and visibly distressed, the complaint says. He asked officers to arrest him, and his clothing was covered in burs. He first claimed the SUV was his, then acknowledged it wasn't. He said he had been out drinking at a friend's birthday party and took an Uber home, but didn't know where the driver was. His phone was locked when he offered to show officers his Uber app. He told officers he "freaked out at something that's not there" and added, "I am taking responsibility for it."

Officers tracked Yusuf's smartwatch to the intersection of Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard. A police drone picked up a heat signature, and officers found Yusuf lying in burs and plants in a ditch about 15 feet off the road. One set of tire tracks led into the ditch and another led out.

Community speaks out following brutal attack

CAIR-MN and other community leaders called for a hate crime investigation after the attack. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Monday that her office would review all available evidence to determine appropriate charges. In Minnesota, such offenses are referred to as crimes motivated by bias. The complaint doesn't state a motive and doesn't include a bias-related charge.

Uber said Monday it banned the rider from its platform.