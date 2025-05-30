1 in custody after shots fired at 3M Arena at Mariucci on University of Minnesota campus, school says

Police at the University of Minnesota have one person in custody after shots were fired at 3M Arena at Mariucci Friday night.

The school's Department of Public Safety sent an alert at 8:41 p.m. saying that shots had been fired at the arena on the Twin Cities campus, and that police and medical personnel were at the scene.

At 9:15 p.m., officials said the University of Minnesota Police Department had one person in custody.

Police at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus investigate on May 30, 2025, after shots were fired. WCCO

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured during the incident.

Wayzata High School was scheduled to have its commencement ceremony at Mariucci starting at 6:30 p.m., according to the school's website.

"We are aware that there was a shooting incident tonight following the Wayzata High School graduation ceremony outside Mariucci Arena. Details are still emerging and we are working to gather accurate information," Wayzata Public Schools said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more.