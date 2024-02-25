Fallen Burnsville police officer Paul Elmstrand celebrated by friends and loved ones

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — A week's time hasn't dulled the heartbreak of the loss of three first responders in Burnsville.

The community held a celebration of life Sunday for Officer Paul Elmstrand at Cambridge-Isanti High School, where he graduated in 2015.

Those who knew him best celebrated his life and legacy, remembering him for his faith, selflessness, love of music, and his passion, even at a young age.

"What struck me the most about Paul was his absolute love and enthusiasm for life," said Paul Maurer, a teacher of Elmstrand's. "He loved everything. He was curious."

Mary Elmstrand, Paul's sister, spoke alongside two of their siblings.

"Paul had a great sense of humor," she said. "From a young age he developed a witty charm and brought a smile to anyone's face."

A gunman killed Elmstrand along with Burnsville Officer Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.

Elmstrand leaves behind a wife, Cindy, and two young children he was devoted to.

"From the first moments [with his children], Paul was smitten," Mary Elmstrand said. "He participated in every aspect of child-rearing...Follow Paul's example and choose to love."

Dozens of first responders joined in celebrating Elmstrand and received a standing ovation during the ceremony.