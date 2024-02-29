Family of slain paramedic Adam Finseth looks to write book for his children

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of a fallen first responder is asking for the community's help to continue his legacy.

Austin Smith is the brother-in-law of Adam Finseth, the Burnsville firefighter/paramedic killed in the line of duty alongside police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand. A third officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott was shot too, but he's out of the hospital and recovering at home.

"It's been devastating, you know, it's definitely been the hardest two weeks of our lives," Smith said.

Since Finseth's death, many have shared memories about how he helped them as a firefighter, paramedic or soldier.

Finseth's family would like to gather those stories to create a book they can share with Finseth's children and other loved ones.

"There's been people saying that he saved their lives," Smith said. "We've had people say they were so happy when they saw he was in the ambulance because they knew how good he was with their children. He was so humble. He didn't share these stories with anyone else."

If you have a story about Finseth's service — his impact on you, his community or his country, there's an online form to submit stories.

The family would like the submissions by April 1.