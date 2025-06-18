Minnesota saw 2 tornadoes in cabin country during Monday's severe weather, NWS says

See the path of destruction tornadoes left in northern Minnesota

See the path of destruction tornadoes left in northern Minnesota

Two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota's cabin country during Monday's severe storms, the National Weather Service confirmed.

According to preliminary damage surveys from the service, the first tornado touched down at 4:21 p.m. near Casino, Minnesota. It traveled 11.5 miles over 22 minutes before lifting in Crow Wing County between Love and Round lakes. Winds from the EF-1 tornado topped out at 100 mph, the NWS said.

The second tornado, also an EF-1 that reached 100 mph, touched down near Merrifield, Minnesota, around 4:46 p.m. It traveled 10.9 miles before lifting near Ironton at 5:12 p.m.

Neither tornado caused any injuries or fatalities, the NWS said.

Though a damage survey has not yet been released, the NWS said Monday night another tornado touched down in southern Minnesota, just east of Nicollet.

Several tornado watches and warnings were issued during Monday night's storms, which also brought heavy rain and hail to parts of the state.