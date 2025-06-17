What you need to know before you head to the cabin this summer when it comes to severe weather

Heading to the cabin this summer? Here's how to stay safe in severe weather

Heading to the cabin this summer? Here's how to stay safe in severe weather

Heading to the cabin this summer? Here's how to stay safe in severe weather

Storms popped up quickly in and around cabin country Monday, making people activate their emergency plan where they play.

It pays to have a plan in place when storms hit.

"If you are at the cabin, you are in an unfamiliar spot even if you go several times of year, so you have to think about what to do if there is some kind of warning at that location just as much as you do at home," WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augstyniak said.

Augstyniak says there are four things you need to know to keep you and your family safe when storms pop up and you are not at home.

"Know where to find sturdy shelter. Mobile homes, trailers, tents, if you're camping, those are not safe in severe weather. They will not afford you any kind of protection, so think about what's nearby. If you happen to be lucky to have a cabin or home with a basement, that is the right choice. Sturdier built buildings, any interior room on the lowest level of the home will serve you well," Augstyniak said.

Next, make sure you have at least two ways to receive warnings. Cell phones and apps are great — until a tower goes down. Having a NOAA weather radio that you can program to hear warnings where you are can be a lifesaver.

Number three: have back up supplies on the ready. Bottled water, batteries, flashlights and lanterns are a necessity.

Four: neighbors can help you stay informed during and after severe weather.

"Get to know your neighbors at your cabin or where you're camping where you are staying because you can kind of form a mini safety net to help each other when the severe weather is on the way beforehand, and maybe help each other clean up if there is severe weather after it happens," Augstyniak said.

Making sure you know what county you are in is key, so you can know exactly what severe weather is heading your way.