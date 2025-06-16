Tornado touches down in southern Minnesota, National Weather Service says

Severe storms produce tornado in southern Minnesota, NWS says

A tornado touched down in Southern Minnesota on Monday night as severe storms passed through the region, according to the National Weather Service.

In a social media post on X, the weather agency said the tornado touched down east of Nicollet.

A tornado touches down east of Nicollet, Minnesota, on June 16,2025. National Weather Service/Nicollet County law enforcement

It's unknown if any structures were damaged or if anyone was injured as a result of the tornado.

Nicollet is around 80 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Monday's storms prompted the NWS to issue tornado watches and warnings for a large part of Minnesota.

Video taken in Waconia showed hail dropping, and there were reports of funnel clouds in the Mankato area.

Next Weather Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Tuesday is expected to be quieter, with a high temperature near 80 degrees.