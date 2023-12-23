Watch CBS News
Two bucks get a little holiday help from the Minnesota DNR

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Two 8-point whitetail bucks got a little holiday help. 

The Minnesota DNR got a call on Thursday about a buck standing in the grass with his head down. When DNR officer Jamie VanThuyne arrived on scene he was surprised to find two bucks stuck together. 

Their antlers became intertwined. 

VanThuyne was able to get close and pop the antlers free. Both bucks than ran off into the woods. 

First published on December 23, 2023 / 7:35 PM CST

