Twins sell out Target Field games against Astros

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins will be playing in a packed ballpark next week when they face off against the Houston Astros.

Target Field is sold out for Tuesday and Wednesday's games, the club announced.

RELATED: Twins take on Astros in ALDS: Everything you need to know

Fans are excited to see the team advance in the playoffs, after they snapped a 19-year losing streak in the postseason. They swept the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the week, marking the first time they won a playoff series in 21 years. They will play the first of the best-of-five ADLS games in Houston on Saturday.

RELATED: Twins fans savor first playoff series victory in 21 years: "It's just good to see the city alive"

They'll also play in Houston on Sunday before returning home for the third and fourth game (should it become necessary). If they need to play a fifth, they'll head back to Houston.

Game 3 and a possible Game 4 of the Twins ALDS series at Target Field are both sold out. — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) October 7, 2023

"Twins fans have turned Target Field into a truly magical place this October, and our entire organization — including Rocco Baldelli and all of our coaches and players — are grateful to Twins Territory for creating an awe-inspiring Postseason home field advantage," said club President and CEO Dave St. Peter. "We cannot wait to be back in front of a packed house at Target Field on Tuesday."

In the regular season, the Twins beat the Astros four out of the six times they faced them in 2023. Although the Astros have a homefield advantage, the Twins still have a good chance to make a stand at Minute Maid Park as long as starters stay healthy.

Fans are encouraged to check back on the Twins website just in case tickets become available.