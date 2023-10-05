Twins fans savor first playoff series victory in 21 years: "It's just good to see the city alive"

MINNEAPOLIS — To say fans were fired up about the Minnesota Twins' second Wild Card series game Wednesday is an understatement.

After snapping a 19-year postseason losing streak on Tuesday, the Twins one-upped themselves — and advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years.

"I was 10 years old and I'm 29 now. So it's crazy. Like, it's crazy to be here in this experience," said Brady Oslund, of Farmington.

RELATED: Twins sweep Blue Jays to win their first playoff series in 21 years

"I'm happy for them. I'm happy for us. It is so much fun to see us succeed. So much fun to see us go into the postseason. I love it," said Andy Burns, of Plymouth.

From the first pitch, the energy inside Target Field was intense, with spectators on the edge of their seats, cheering for the Twins, and occasionally booing the umps.

"Feels great. It's just good to see the city alive. There's so much electricity in the stadium and this is positive stuff for us and we deserve it," said Jud Nichols, of Minneapolis.

WCCO

"I'm feeling great. It's a great crowd. Everyone loves to be here," said Spencer Coop, of Brooklyn Park.

Now as both the players and fans celebrate, they look forward to a trip to Houston, and the possibilities the playoffs could bring.

"Playoff pitching and big-time homers is what it comes down to in the postseason. The Twins have both of those things. So I think absolutely, they can make it all the way," said a Twins fan.

RELATED: Twins fans rejoice at end of 19-year playoff loss streak: "There's something in the air"

"Oh, I feel like this has been coming. I mean, it's just been a long time coming, and I'm sure we'll screw it up again soon," Nichols said.

Tickets for the next series against the Houston Astros go on sale Friday. Games 1 and 2 will be played Saturday and Sunday in Houston, but there will be a free watch party for fans at Target Field.

The Twins will be back home on Tuesday, and hopefully with a two-game lead.

RELATED: The last time the Twins won a playoff game...