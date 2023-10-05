Twins take on Astros in ALDS: Everything you need to know

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time in more than two decades, Minnesota Twins fans need to know about a second playoff series.

The Twins broke two curses this week, ending an 18-game playoff losing streak and a 21-year series win drought. They swept the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0, allowing just one run in those two games.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 04: The Minnesota Twins celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game Two to win the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

Next up is the American League Division Series. Here's everything you need to know about the next round of the MLB playoffs.

Who will the Twins play in the ALDS?

The Twins' opponent will be the Houston Astros. The Astros finished 90-72, the third-best record in the AL. They're also the reigning World Series champions.

The Twins took the season series against the Astros, 4-2. Minnesota outscored Houston 29-25 in those games.

How many games are in the ALDS?

Unlike the Wild Card Series, the Division Series is best of five, meaning you need to win three games to advance.

What's the ALDS schedule?

Games one and two will be in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. Game three (and four, if necessary) will be at Target Field on Tuesday and Wednesday. If a game five is needed, that will be Friday, Oct. 13 in Houston. Start times have not yet been announced.

How do I get tickets?

Single-game tickets for the games at Target Field will go on sale Friday at noon on the Twins' website.

The Twins are also hosting free watch parties at Target Field for the first two games in Houston. More information on those is expected to be released Thursday.

Will the Twins' roster change?

It can. In the postseason, teams submit a 26-player roster before each round. Pitchers can only be replaced with other pitchers, and likewise for position players.

Will Rocco Baldelli ever pay for a beer in this town again?

No, even if the Twins lose to the Astros.