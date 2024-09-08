Royals top Twins 2-0 for sweep of closest AL wild-card pursuer

Michael Wacha pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Garrett Hampson and Salvador Perez drove in runs and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 2-0 on Sunday to complete a series sweep of their closest pursuers in the AL wild-card race.

Wacha (12-7) struck out seven while allowing just one walk is 100th career win. He got plenty of help from his defense, which turned two double plays and threw out a runner trying to score from first base in the first inning.

Kris Bubic handled the eighth for Kansas City before Lucas Erceg worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 11th save.

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks before he was pulled with one out in the fifth inning. The Twins bullpen did not allow a run the rest of the way, though it didn't matter with their offense getting shut out.

The Royals moved 2 1/2 games ahead of AL Central-rival Minnesota for the second wild-card spot.

The Twins had a chance to strike in the first inning, and finally build some momentum after dropping four of the first six games on their seven-game trip. But Jose Miranda, who had singled, was thrown out by about a foot trying to score on Trevor Larnach's double, and Royce Lewis eventually struck out to end the inning.

Their only other hits off Wacha came from Christian Vázquez leading off the third and sixth, and both times the right-hander was able to get a double play to prevent a runner from even reaching second base again.

When the Royals got their chance, they took advantage of it.

MJ Melendez drew a walk leading off the fifth, and Freddy Fermin and Maikel Garcia followed with singles to load the bases for Hampson, who hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field. And when Tommy Pham walked to load the bases again, Perez followed with an RBI dribbler that traveled all of 80 feet down the third-base line for the only other run of the game.

Trainer's room

Royals: RHP Michael Lorenzen (left hamstring strain) is scheduled for a rehab appearance for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. He's been out since Aug. 27. ... LHP Will Smith (back spasms) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is "progressing fine," manager Matt Quatraro said. He went on the injured list Aug. 26.

Twins: 1B Carlos Santana was out of the lineup after leaving Saturday's game with an illness. Miranda started in his place.

Next up

Minnesota: RHP David Festa (2-5, 4.75) takes the hill to start three-game series against the Angels on Monday night.

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (9-10, 3.35) opens a three-game set against the Yankees on Monday night in New York.