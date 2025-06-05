Twins pitcher Pablo López out 8 to 12 weeks with strained shoulder

How Minnie and Paul became the logo for the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins right-hander Pablo López is expected to be sidelined 8 to 12 weeks because of a strained shoulder.

The Twins said Wednesday that López has a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle.

López was the winning pitcher Tuesday night in a 10-3 victory over the Athletics, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings before leaving because of the shoulder problem.

The 29-year-old from Venezuela is 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA in 11 starts this season.

The Twins signed López to a four-year contract extension in 2023. He was named an All-Star that season.

As of Thursday morning, the Twins sit second in the AL Central at 34-27.