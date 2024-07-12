Raid of Twin Cities woman's home yields thousands of illegal pull-tabs, scratch-offs

MINNEAPOLIS — A Twin Cities woman faces dozens of felony charges after authorities say a raid of her residence yielded thousands of illegal pull tabs, scratch-offs and other games.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its new Financial Crimes Unit was able to track down the woman they say was accepting illegal bets on Facebook.

HCSO

The sheriff's office says an individual stack of cards shown in the image above represents a single game with identical serial numbers. Ten of those games equal a single felony charge.

HCSO

Deputies also seized a "rifle and handgun with an extended magazine that were easily accessible to multiple young children in the home."

Authorities didn't disclose her identity or the location of her residence.