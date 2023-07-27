Twins' Byron Buxton back from brief baby break

MINNEAPOLIS -- Byron Buxton is back with the Minnesota Twins after missing three games due to the birth of his third child.

The team announced Buxton's reinstatement from the paternity list Thursday. The Twins optioned Trevor Larnach to the St. Paul Saints to make room for Buxton.

We have made the following roster move: pic.twitter.com/DCaxeXK6i7 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 27, 2023

Before going on the paternity list, Buxton was batting .195 on the season at the designated hitter spot.

As of Thursday morning, the Twins have a two-game lead in the AL Central over the Cleveland Guardians.