Twins' slump got you down? The 2024 schedule is here to bring you hope

MINNEAPOLIS -- Coming out of the All-Star break, the Minnesota Twins are below .500 and newly out of first place in the AL Central.

Their offense is slumping -- aside from three wins over the bottom-dwelling Kansas City Royals, they haven't score more than two runs in a game since June 30. Carlos Correa is having one of the worst seasons of his career, and Byron Buxton's return to center field looks a ways away, if it ever comes.

That's all to say that this season is not exactly going the way fans had hoped. The good news is the Twins' 2024 schedule is already out, so fans can start looking forward to next year.

READ MORE: Minnesota Twins select 21 athletes in 2023 MLB Draft

The Twins will start their season on the road in Kansas City on Thursday, March 28, tied for the team's earliest ever opener. The Home Opener will occur Thursday, April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Twins' regular season will wrap up at home for the first time since 2020, with a six-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles Sept. 24-29.

To see the full schedule, click here.