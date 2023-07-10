MLB draft: Twins select power-hitter Walker Jenkins at No. 5, pitcher Charlee Soto at No. 34

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins selected Walker Jenkins with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Jenkins, 18, is committed to play at the University of North Carolina this fall.

He was ranked fourth on MLB's 2023 prospect rankings.

MLB's scouting report said Jenkins was the best high-schooler in the draft. They say Jenkins, at his 6-foot-3 frame, is built to hit for power.

Jenkins hit .480 in the spring, his senior season. He was a career .388 hitter in high school. Perfect Game, a resource for amateur baseball events, calls Jenkins a "premium athlete with highest level upside."

Then with the 34th overall pick, the Twins selected 17-year-old pitcher Charlee Soto out of Reborn Christian High School in Florida.

Perfect Game says the 6-foot-5 pitcher has a "long and lean build with plenty of athleticism and a ton of room to project."

The Twins' next picks are 49 and 82.