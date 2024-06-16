Watch CBS News
Twin Cities woman feeds dads experiencing homelessness for Father's Day

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman holds BBQ for dads experiencing homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS — This Father's Day, a Minnesota woman is giving hope to dads experiencing homelessness in the Twin Cities.

Tynika Smith, or Ms. T as she's affectionately known in the community, put on a barbecue at Peavy Field Park in Minneapolis for those without a place to go.

She also gave out clothing and hygiene products.

Smith provides other holiday meals throughout the year but says Sunday was extra special.

"But on a Father's Day, they're well, they're excited. They're like, 'We don't get thought about.' And having them come to the park and eat sealed it," Smith said.

Smith also thanked the Bloomington and Richfield communities for helping with donations.

