Twin Cities dealing with slick roads after season's first snowstorm

Snowfall made for some slick travel in the Twin Cities Wednesday morning and into the afternoon. Some are loving the first flakes of the season. Others, not so much.

"It's just magical," said St. Paul resident Becky Minehart, while walking around Lake Como. "I just love when the snow comes up and it creates these tornados of snow. It's just beautiful."

It's the metro's first measurable snowfall of the season. Happening at the same time, many mother-daughter duos like Minehart and her daughter, Mary Funk, are reunited for Turkey Day.

"We always go walking with the dogs during the first snow of the year. It clings to the trees," said Funk, who was visiting her family from Albuquerque.

It's a snowstorm that brought back memories, but also created slick spots across Minnesota. Sheets of ice were spotted across the metro, but when snow was compact, it was described as "fluffy."

"The roads are pretty slippery, so if you're driving I'd say like be careful," said St. Paul resident Hiroko Zeleke. "I saw like someone drive up a hill and like their car was sliding around a bit, so it's very icy out here."

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, ice led to lots of vehicle spinouts, jackknifed semis, accidental off-roading across the state and more.

"I fell twice, so they're kind of icy. Very windy," said Minehart.

The City of St. Paul says they'll first tackle streets that see the most traffic and then will make sure to take care of residential streets, especially those with hills and curves.

The City of Minneapolis says its crews "are actively treating roadways and will continue as conditions evolve," and will first focus on "plowing and treating with the busiest streets."