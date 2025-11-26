Storm damage temporarily closes Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth

Just three days after it opened for the season, Bentleyville Tour of Lights, the beloved holiday tradition in Duluth, Minnesota, is closed on Wednesday "following significant damage" from Tuesday night's storm.

Organizers say continued wind gusts reaching speeds of 45 mph are hampering the clean-up effort on Wednesday.

"Bentleyville will do everything possible to be open Thanksgiving night," organizers announced on social media.

Dubbed "America's largest free walk-through lighting display," Duluth's Bayfront Park is transformed into Bentleyville USA each holiday season, featuring millions of holiday lights that draw more than 350,000 visitors a season.

Bentleyville USA

It first debuted in the Cloquet yard of founder Nathan Bentley in 2003, and became so popular over several years that Duluth offered him park space in 2009.

"You're going to see 12 miles of lights. You're going to see 5 million lights. You are going to see the tallest man-made Christmas tree in the United States here," Bentley told WCCO in 2022.

Bentleyville is no stranger to setbacks. In 2019 and 2023, it was struck by thieves and vandals, with the most recent case involving the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of power cords and equipment, as well as a 128-foot Christmas tree.

Bentleyville USA is set to run through Dec. 27. Visitors are encouraged to make donations to the Salvation Army.