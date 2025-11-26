Minnesota hit with snow ahead of Thanksgiving. Here is a look at totals so far.

As snow gradually tapers off in Minnesota on Wednesday morning, it's leaving behind some significant totals in parts of the state.

Rain gave way to snow in the latter half of Tuesday, impacting travel conditions and prompting many schools to issue closings and delays for Wednesday morning. Impacts to roads are expected to linger, with icy spots and blowing snow reducing visibility.

Snowfall totals so far in Minnesota

In the Twin Cities, the official measurement at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 3.1 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

In the west metro, Chanhassen recorded 2.5 inches, and in the north metro, Shoreview recorded 4.5 inches. For the most part, areas around the metro received between 1.5 and about 5 inches of snow.

Areas to the north saw much more snow, with 10.3 inches recorded at Duluth International Airport. Taft, which is just north of Duluth, had 9.6 inches.

Some other notable totals:

St. Cloud: 3.5 inches

Brainerd: 7.7 inches

Bemidji: 3 inches

Moose Lake: 8.3 inches

Ottertail: 6.5 inches

Northwestern Wisconsin saw even more snow than Minnesota, with Hawthorne recording a whopping 14 inches of snow.