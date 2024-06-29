Twin Cities Pride emphasizes togetherness, "Pride 365"

MINNEAPOLIS — As hundreds of thousands of people make their way to Minneapolis' Loring Park this weekend to celebrate Twin Cities Pride, organizers say they've got a mix of emotions on their hearts.

"There's all the amazing emotions you go through of how fun and exciting this is, but also how humble and sobering this is as well to remember how this all started," said Organizer J'Kalein Madison.

Saturday's all-day celebration at Loring Park featured four stages, at least 650 vendors, along with community resources, artists and more.

Madison says this year, the theme is "Pride 365," an ode to living as your true self year-round.

"Pride is not just one month in the year, you are who you are all through the year, all 365 days," Madison said. "I'm so looking forward to just seeing all different types of walks of life. Everyone living their true self throughout this park throughout this weekend."

Attendees say they come back each year to feel part of a community greater than themselves.

"When I'm here, everybody is excited about me expressing myself, and everybody expresses themselves, and it's just really safe," said Ivy Feldsein of Brooklyn Center. "This community and connection and love needs to be protected."

Madison says many in the LGBTQ+ community are coming into the celebration with heavy hearts, as they mourn the loss of a prominent DJ in the Twin Cities community, a trans woman named Liara Tsai, who was murdered just one weekend ago by a former partner.

"I think it's more than just on their minds, it's on their hearts. It's on their souls. Those moments are moments that give us great pause, because as much as we want to feel like we're making progress, those moments make us realize we have so much work to do," Madison said.