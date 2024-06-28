Twin Cities Pride, U.S. Gymnastic Trials expected to bring 600K people to downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a busy downtown weekend with both the U.S. Gymnastics Trials as well as Twin Cities Pride. In fact, it's expected to bring more than 500,000 people to downtown Minneapolis.

Based on ticket and hotel sales, the Minneapolis downtown council estimates the gymnastics trials are bringing 100,000 people to downtown. In addition, Pride is expected to bring in 500,000 people to downtown. It means packed restaurants, and near-100% hotel occupancy in the city of Minneapolis.

"It's great to show off our city and the region to the rest of the country," said Adan Duininck, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "Everything that the city has been through in the last four years, it's great to see this summer continuing the upward trend of more events, more attendees, full hotels and restaurants."

He said the two events are just the beginning, with events like Red White and Boom returning, as well as Taste of Minnesota, and the Aquatennial. Duininck says he sees the downtown momentum continuing throughout the summer.

"When you think about the rest of the summer, almost every week, or every two weeks, there's something really big happening," he said. "There's been a number of things from June until September that are going to keep downtown busy and humming."

Duininck says downtown should continue to see a boost from more people working in the office. With close to a dozen of the top downtown businesses returning to three to four in-office days a week.