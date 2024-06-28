Friends mourn loss of "magnetic personality," celebrate life of Liara Tsai

MINNEAPOLIS – Liara Tsai's friends are choosing to remember her not by the way she died, but the way she lived.

Police found Liara Tsai's body in the backseat of a crashed car in southern Minnesota last week. Investigators say her ex did it, and have since charged Margot Lewis in the crime.

Tsai, who was 35, had just moved to Minneapolis from Iowa six weeks prior. She was committed to her work as a DJ, while also serving as a crisis counselor and volunteer for the Trevor Project and Suicide Hotline.

"I cannot express enough her capacity for love," said Olivia Anderson, a friend and former partner of Tsai's. "She was just always completely herself, and she wanted to inspire everyone around her to always be their most true and authentic selves."

"She was so connected with her humanity, and her divinity, and her love," said Levi Lake, another friend, who had plans with Tsai to help provide help and support to people in the transgender community. "I really grieve that she won't be here to experience that."

Tsai's music career was blossoming at the time of her death, her friends say. She was booked to play her biggest gig yet this weekend in New York.

"She was just such a magnetic personality," said Jaycee Cooper, who met Tsai at an event she was performing at. "She was one of those people that made you feel welcome and seen . . . More than anything, she was really a connector, and a support."

Friends say they are working to host separate memorials for Tsai in the coming days and weeks.

"Her incredibly unique presence in the world is irreplaceable," said friend and fellow DJ Dana Kazuko.