Twin Cities Planned Parenthood president undeterred after death of friend Melissa Hortman

At least five current and past staffers at Twin Cities-based Planned Parenthood were on Vance Boelter's hit list, with sources close to the investigation telling WCCO they're looking at whether those on the list were targeted because of their support for abortion rights.

For the first time since the attacks, Planned Parenthood Regional President Ruth Richardson is speaking out.

"This is not the first time that Planned Parenthood or myself have faced threats like these," Richardson said.

Richardson, a former state legislator, has been threatened with violence before. But this threat comes after the murders of her friends: Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.

"It's been difficult to process, you know, the loss of Melissa and Mark, while also thinking about not only personal safety for myself and for my family, but also thinking about our patients and thinking about, you know, the employees that do this work every single day," she said.

Twin Cities Planned Parenthood President Ruth Richardson and House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman following the signing of the Paid Family Leave Act in 2023. Ruth Richardson

Even in the aftermath of this violence, Richardson says quitting is not an option.

"In really difficult times, I am often thinking about my own ancestors that came before me and the difficulties they navigated through," she said.

Richardson shared the spotlight of Melissa Hortman's legislative successes, including the celebration of the passage of a red flag gun control law.

"It cuts deeply," she said.

A photo she shared with WCCO shows the signing of the Paid Family Leave Act, which Richardson sponsored.

"I really, truly believe that Melissa was the best of us," she said. "She'll be missed, but her legacy will also be remembered."

Boelter's hit list contains the names of more than 45 individuals and organizations. Law enforcement says all those on the list have been notified.