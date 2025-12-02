Despite Minnesota's deep freeze, don't risk in out on the ice

Gabe Savage, 14, and his 13-year-old brother wanted to hit the ice early in Becker County, Minnesota, late last month. They headed out onto Straight Lake on a sled, but fell through what was just one inch of ice.

"Started cracking and it just caved in," said Savage.

First responders rescued the teens a half-hour later.

On Tuesday in Eden Prairie, the ice was still just 1 to 2 inches thick on Lake Riley, with much of the lake still open water.

"It's going to be a little time before we get the whole lake frozen over," said Mike Lerchen, a conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

According to the DNR, ice needs to be at least 4 inches thick to walk on, at least 9 inches for a car — and even more for SUVs and trucks.

The snow we've received has acted as an insulator, which has slowed ice formation, Lerchen said, and likely won't be ready to walk on until about mid-December.

Even after that, it's important to check thickness, Lerchen said. He recommends doing that with a spud bar.

On Tuesday, a canoe paddle worked just fine to crack the ice.

"We're real close, we're getting there, another week or two and guys will be fishing out here," Lerchen said.

While it's a tough lesson for Savage, it's one that he wants to share to ensure others don't make the same mistake.

"I want other people to realize that they should just wait and how dangerous it is to be out on ice this early," said Savage.