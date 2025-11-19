2 teen boys rescued after falling through ice on Becker County lake

Multiple agencies responded to rescue two teenage boys who fell through the ice on a northern Minnesota lake Tuesday afternoon.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and dive team joined Carsonville Fire and Rescue, the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to rescue the teens.

The boys, ages 13 and 14, fell into Straight Lake in Osage, Minnesota, around 2:50 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. They were in a sled attempting to ice fish at the time. Neither boy was injured, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it advises "everyone to stay off all area lakes at this time."

The National Weather Service notes that ice is never completely safe, but a minimum of 4 inches is recommended for ice fishing and walking.