Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

2 teen boys rescued after falling through ice on Becker County lake

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Multiple agencies responded to rescue two teenage boys who fell through the ice on a northern Minnesota lake Tuesday afternoon.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and dive team joined Carsonville Fire and Rescue, the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to rescue the teens.

The boys, ages 13 and 14, fell into Straight Lake in Osage, Minnesota, around 2:50 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. They were in a sled attempting to ice fish at the time. Neither boy was injured, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it advises "everyone to stay off all area lakes at this time." 

The National Weather Service notes that ice is never completely safe, but a minimum of 4 inches is recommended for ice fishing and walking.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue