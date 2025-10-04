Amid hot temps, Twin Cities Marathon organizers encourage runners to be mindful of safety

From the starting line to the Minnesota Capitol, everything is set for Sunday's big race. Organizers for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon say they're prepared for the heat with misting stations and medical teams.

Though it'll be hot on Sunday, the conditions will be much different than what they were in 2023 when the marathon was canceled the morning of due to the scorching heat. This year, organizers expect 20,000 people to cross the finish line.

"We think that's something we can handle, that we've prepared for" said Charlie Mahler, communications manager with Twin Cities in Motion.

Runners will take off in less-than-ideal conditions, with rising temperatures expected to progress to potentially dangerous conditions.

"Probably not a day to run your fastest time because of the conditions," said Mahler. "Still can be a day to have fun."

Mahler says help is never far away, with more than 300 medical volunteers and a bike team equipped with automatic external defibrillators. There are also more than a dozen fluid stations along the course.

"We will do everything we can for them on the course if they do everything they can for their safety tomorrow," said Mahler. "When runners most feel the heat, we will be there for them."

The course will be open for an extra half hour to allow more people to make it to the finish line.