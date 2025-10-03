The Twin Cities Marathon is this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Tens of thousands of runners will hit the streets this weekend for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

With several races scheduled between the two cities, plus other events throughout the weekend, there's plenty you need to know whether you're a runner or just a resident.

Here's the rundown on the entire Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend.

When and where are the races?

The first race of the weekend is the 10K, kicking off at 7:15 a.m. Saturday. It starts and ends at the State Capitol in St. Paul, taking racers along Summit Avenue in between.

The 5K starts at 8:45 a.m. Saturday and follows a similar path.

The 10-mile race begins at 7 a.m. Sunday. The starting line is in downtown Minneapolis, and runners will take a riverside path to Summit Avenue before ending at the Capitol.

The full marathon is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday. It starts in downtown Minneapolis and takes runners on a tour of the city's lakes before winding toward the river. Then, they'll hit Summit Avenue until they get to the finish line at the State Capitol.

You can see full maps for each route on the Twin Cities Marathon website.

What's the weather forecast?

The Twin Cities could see record warmth on Saturday as highs approach 90, though the early start for the races should keep runners cooler than that. Sunday won't be quite as hot, but temperatures are still likely to hit the mid-80s in the afternoon.

Marathon organizers say races will likely begin under the yellow Event Alert System category, meaning less than ideal conditions. It's possible the weather could progress to the red category, under which it's recommended runners take a slower pace, drink extra fluids or consider not participating.

Will there be road closures?

Organizers say roads will be closed for one block around the course. Here are some recommended detours for busy spots, courtesy of the organizers:

Use Interstate 94, Interstate 35W and Interstate 35E to move widely across the metro on Sunday.

To cross Minnehaha Parkway, utilize Nicollet Avenue, I-35W or Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue.

To cross the river, utilize I-94, Lake Street/Marshall Avenue bridge or Ford Parkway bridge.

To get north or south of Summit, utilize Ayd Mill Road.

Expect street closures near the State Capitol in St. Paul starting Thursday and throughout the weekend.

Expect street closure on Summit Avenue east of Snelling on Saturday morning.

Marion Street exit from eastbound I-94 will be closed both Saturday morning and Sunday. Use Dale Street exit instead.

Expect street closures in downtown Minneapolis in the early morning on Sunday.

Where can I watch the marathon?

Spectators can line the course to cheer runners on. Organizers recommend a few spots for optimal viewing: In Minneapolis, Douglas Avenue, Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Minnehaha Parkway and Lake Nokomis Parkway. On the other side of the river, the best spots are Summit Avenue and Cathedral Hill.

Are there other events besides races?

There will be plenty of family-friendly events and activities on the State Capitol grounds, including live music, food trucks and more. There will also be two kid-focused races: the Diaper Dash and Toddler Trot. For more information on additional events, visit the marathon website.